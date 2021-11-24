  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $56K Levels, Dogecoin Recovers

Published November 24th, 2021 - 07:08 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56%, decreasing 0.25% over the day. (Shutterstock)

It seems that the crypto market won't end this year on a good note with crypto prices plunging and and the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, down to $56,473.50 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56%, decreasing 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.57 trillion, increasing 0.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $128.36 billion, which makes a 10.29% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday 9:10AM (GMT+3) November 24th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $56,473.50
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,241.45
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $583.06
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $216.65
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.67
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.04
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $39.36
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2207

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

