Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Steady at $56K Levels, Dogecoin Recovers

It seems that the crypto market won't end this year on a good note with crypto prices plunging and and the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, down to $56,473.50 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.56%, decreasing 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.57 trillion, increasing 0.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $128.36 billion, which makes a 10.29% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday 9:10AM (GMT+3) November 24th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $56,473.50 Ethereum (ETH) $4,241.45 Binance Coin (BNB) $583.06 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $216.65 Cardano (ADA) $1.67 Ripple (XRP) $1.04 Polkadot (DOT) $39.36 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2207

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.