Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $21K Levels

Published June 16th, 2022 - 07:07 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

It's another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,073 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.32%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $905.19 billion, decreasing 2.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.86 billion, which makes a 25.08% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 16 June 10:14PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $21,073

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,109
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $216
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9995
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.4947
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3178
  9. Solana (SOL) $32
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05694

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 
 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

