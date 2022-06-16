Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $21K Levels

It's another red day for the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,073 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.32%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $905.19 billion, decreasing 2.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $85.86 billion, which makes a 25.08% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 16 June 10:14PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,073 Ethereum (ETH) $1,109 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $216 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9995 Cardano (ADA) $0.4947 XRP (XRP) $0.3178 Solana (SOL) $32 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05694

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.