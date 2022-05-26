Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $29K Levels

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,144 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.46%, an increase of 0.77% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.22 trillion, decreasing 3.56% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.27 billion, which makes a 6.98% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 26 May 1:48PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,144 Ethereum (ETH) $1,835 Tether (USDT) $0.9988 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $311 XRP (XRP) $0.3877 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4884 Solana (SOL) $44 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07805

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.