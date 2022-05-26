Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Struggles to Remain at $29K Levels

The crypto market today is back in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,144 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.46%, an increase of 0.77% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.22 trillion, decreasing 3.56% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.27 billion, which makes a 6.98% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 26 May 1:48PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $29,144
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,835
- Tether (USDT) $0.9988
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $311
- XRP (XRP) $0.3877
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4884
- Solana (SOL) $44
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07805
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)