  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Surges to $50K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Surges to $50K Levels

Published December 24th, 2021 - 05:01 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Surges to $50K Levels
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.50%, increasing 0.31% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Santa has been blessing the crypto market today apparently with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,924.37 at the time of the writing.

Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT AuctionCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT Auction

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.50%, increasing 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.38 trillion, increasing 2.91% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.61 billion, which makes a 12.00% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday 07:05 PM (GMT+3) December 24th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $50,924.37

    Also ReadCelebrating UAE's Golden Jubilee with an NFT Auction3 Predictions for the Crypto Market in 2022
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,086.33
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $546.82
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $195.20
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.43
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.9442
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  9. Terra (LUNA) $96.31
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $121.76

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoinCrypto Prices TodayCrypto Prices

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...