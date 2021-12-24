Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Surges to $50K Levels

Santa has been blessing the crypto market today apparently with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,924.37 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.50%, increasing 0.31% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.38 trillion, increasing 2.91% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.61 billion, which makes a 12.00% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday 07:05 PM (GMT+3) December 24 th , here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:



To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.