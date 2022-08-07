Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Swings between $23K & $22K Levels

The crypto market today is in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,179 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.31%, a decrease of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.10 trillion, increasing 0.23% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $40.75 billion, which makes a 14.76% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 7 August 10:55PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,179 Ethereum (ETH) $1,709 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $322 XRP (XRP) $0.375 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9997 Cardano (ADA) $0.5211 Solana (SOL) $40 Polkadot (DOT) $8.76

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.