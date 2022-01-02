Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $47K

Highlights
As of Sunday 10AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies
The crypto market is starting 2022 with bitcoin, trading slightly higher at $47k at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.94%, a decrease of 0.29% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 0.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.48 billion, which makes a 22.89% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $47,145
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,742
- Binance Coin (BNB) $521
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $175
- Cardano (ADA) $1.36
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Ripple (XRP) $0.84
- Terra (LUNA) $89.97
- Avalanch (AVAX) $115.36
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)