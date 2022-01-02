Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $47K

The crypto market is starting 2022 with bitcoin, trading slightly higher at $47k at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.94%, a decrease of 0.29% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 0.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.48 billion, which makes a 22.89% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 10AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.