  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $47K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $47K

Published January 2nd, 2022 - 08:22 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Around $47K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.94%, a decrease of 0.29% over the day.
Highlights
As of Sunday 10AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies

The crypto market is starting 2022 with bitcoin, trading slightly higher at  $47k at the time of the writing.

Also Read5 Best Web3 Crypto to Buy in 20225 Best Web3 Crypto to Buy in 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.94%, a decrease of 0.29% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, increasing 0.57% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.48 billion, which makes a 22.89% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

CryptoAs of Sunday 10AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $47,145

    Also Read5 Best Web3 Crypto to Buy in 20223 Reasons Why Avalanche (AVAX) Price is Soaring
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,742
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $521
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $175
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.36
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.84
  9. Terra (LUNA) $89.97
  10. Avalanch (AVAX) $115.36

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...