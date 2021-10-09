Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Steady at $54K

  1. Home
Published October 9th, 2021 - 05:43 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, decreasing 0.87% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to trade steady at $54,832 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.50%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, decreasing 0.87% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.35billion, which makes an 18.65% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 9:12 PM (GMT+3) October 8th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $54,847
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,592
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.28
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $419.88
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.17
  7. Solana (SOL) $156.64
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $36.16
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

