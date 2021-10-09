Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trades Steady at $54K

Bitcoin's (BTC) price continues to trade steady at $54,832 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 44.50%, a decrease of 0.17% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.23 trillion, decreasing 0.87% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98.35billion, which makes an 18.65% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Saturday 9:12 PM (GMT+3) October 8th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $54,847 Ethereum (ETH) $3,592 Cardano (ADA) $2.28 Binance Coin (BNB) $419.88 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.17 Solana (SOL) $156.64 Polkadot (DOT) $36.16 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.24

