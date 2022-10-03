  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $19K Levels

Published October 3rd, 2022 - 11:36 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,217 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.65%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $928.54 billion, decreasing 0.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.87 billion, which makes a 21.32% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 3 October 2:39PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,217
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,295
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $285
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4458
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4223
  9. Solana (SOL) $32
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0601

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

