Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $19K Levels

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,217 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.65%, an increase of 0.04% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $928.54 billion, decreasing 0.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.87 billion, which makes a 21.32% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 3 October 2:39PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $19,217
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,295
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $285
- XRP (XRP) $0.4458
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4223
- Solana (SOL) $32
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0601
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
