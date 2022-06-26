Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $21K

The crypto market today is enjoying the green scenery with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,293 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.49%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $955.61 billion, increasing 0.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.29 billion, which makes a 2.77% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 26 June 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $21,293 Ethereum (ETH) $1,226 Tether (USDT) $0.9995 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $237 XRP (XRP) $0.3648 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998 Cardano (ADA) $0.5015 Solana (SOL) $40 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07295

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.