Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $21K

The crypto market today is enjoying the green scenery with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $21,293 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.49%, a decrease of 0.07% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $955.61 billion, increasing 0.58% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.29 billion, which makes a 2.77% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 26 June 11:09PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $21,293
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,226
- Tether (USDT) $0.9995
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $237
- XRP (XRP) $0.3648
- Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998
- Cardano (ADA) $0.5015
- Solana (SOL) $40
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.07295
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)