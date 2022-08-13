Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $24K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,652 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.89%, a decrease of 0.16% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.18 trillion, increasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.10 billion, which makes a 9.30% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 13 August 10:38AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $24,652
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,002
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Binance Coin (BNB) $328
- Cardano (ADA) $0.562
- XRP (XRP) $0.383
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $47
- Polkadot (DOT) $9.54
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
