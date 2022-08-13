Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $24K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,652 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.89%, a decrease of 0.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.18 trillion, increasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.10 billion, which makes a 9.30% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 13 August 10:38AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $24,652 Ethereum (ETH) $2,002 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Binance Coin (BNB) $328 Cardano (ADA) $0.562 XRP (XRP) $0.383 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $47 Polkadot (DOT) $9.54

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.