Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $24K

Published August 13th, 2022 - 07:33 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $24,652 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.89%, a decrease of 0.16% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.18 trillion, increasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $71.10 billion, which makes a 9.30% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 13 August 10:38AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $24,652

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,002
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $328
  6. Cardano (ADA) $0.562
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.383
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $47
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $9.54

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

