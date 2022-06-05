  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K

Published June 5th, 2022 - 02:22 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,764 at the time of writing.

Also ReadHow to Survive the Crypto Bear Market?How to Survive the Crypto Bear Market?

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.17%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.22 trillion, increasing 0.62% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.51 billion, which makes a 13.68% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 5 June 5:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadHow to Survive the Crypto Bear Market?5 Biggest Bitcoin Dips Ever Happened

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $29,764

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,793
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9993
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $297
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3922
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5602
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  9. Solana (SOL) $38
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08144

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...