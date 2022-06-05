Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $29K

The crypto market today is covered in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $29,764 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.17%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.22 trillion, increasing 0.62% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $42.51 billion, which makes a 13.68% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 5 June 5:25PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $29,764 Ethereum (ETH) $1,793 Tether (USDT) $0.9993 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $297 XRP (XRP) $0.3922 Cardano (ADA) $0.5602 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $38 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08144

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.