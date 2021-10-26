  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $62K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $62K Levels

Published October 26th, 2021 - 06:20 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $62K Levels
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 1.22% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

Green dominated the cryptocurrency chart today with Bitcoin (BTC) trading at $62,330.40 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.02%, a decrease of 0.24% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 1.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98 billion, which makes an 3.06% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Tuesday 9:24AM (GMT+3) October 26th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $62,330.40
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,188.53
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $484.24
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.18
  5. Tether (USDT) $0.9997
  6. Solana (SOL) $206.87
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.12
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $43.80
  9. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2643
  10. USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesBitcoin

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...