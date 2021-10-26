Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading at $62K Levels

Green dominated the cryptocurrency chart today with Bitcoin (BTC) trading at $62,330.40 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.02%, a decrease of 0.24% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.61 trillion, increasing 1.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $98 billion, which makes an 3.06% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Tuesday 9:24AM (GMT+3) October 26th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $62,330.40
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,188.53
- Binance Coin (BNB) $484.24
- Cardano (ADA) $2.18
- Tether (USDT) $0.9997
- Solana (SOL) $206.87
- Ripple (XRP) $1.12
- Polkadot (DOT) $43.80
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2643
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
