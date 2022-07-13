  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading Around $19K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading Around $19K

Published July 13th, 2022 - 07:03 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading Around $19K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,703.50 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto Explained: Proof of Work vs Proof of StakeCrypto Explained: Proof of Work vs Proof of Stake

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.67%, a decrease of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $873.39 billion, decreasing 0.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.25 billion, which makes a 0.82% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Crypto Prices Today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 13 July 7:55AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto Explained: Proof of Work vs Proof of StakeTop 10 Crypto Billionaires of 2022
  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,840711
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,068
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9992
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $225.64
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3187
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4274
  9. Solana (SOL) $33.60
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06148

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...