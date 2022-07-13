Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading Around $19K

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,703.50 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.67%, a decrease of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $873.39 billion, decreasing 0.55% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.25 billion, which makes a 0.82% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 13 July 7:55AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,840711 Ethereum (ETH) $1,068 Tether (USDT) $0.9992 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $225.64 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3187 Cardano (ADA) $0.4274 Solana (SOL) $33.60 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06148

