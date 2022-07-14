Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin trading in Red with $19,870

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,870.70 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.79%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $891.08 billion, increasing 1.01% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.00 billion, which makes a 34.54% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 14 July 8:52AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $19,863
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,088
- Tether (USDT) $0.9994
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $229.01
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3175
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4234
- Solana (SOL) $34.28
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06047
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
