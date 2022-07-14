  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Trading in Red With $19,870

Published July 14th, 2022 - 08:41 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,870.70 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.79%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $891.08 billion, increasing 1.01%  over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.00 billion, which makes a 34.54% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

 

As of Thursday, 14 July 8:52AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,863
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,088
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9994
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $229.01
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3175
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.4234
  9. Solana (SOL) $34.28
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06047

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: 

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

