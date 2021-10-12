Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Tumbles to $55K, BNB Soars 10 Percent

Bitcoin's (BTC) price decreased 1.90% and now trading at $55,555 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.64%, a decrease of 0.95% over the day.
Binance Coin (BNB), trading now at $447, was the star of the show jumping to the third place by market cap and soaring almost 10%.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $104.69 billion, increasing 0.69% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.82 billion, which makes an 0.94% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Wednsday 9 AM (GMT+3) October 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $55,555
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,484
- Binance Coin (BNB) $447
- Cardano (ADA) $2.11
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.10
- Solana (SOL) $147.58
- Polkadot (DOT) $34.56
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.22
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)