Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Tumbles to $55K, BNB Soars 10 Percent

Bitcoin's (BTC) price decreased 1.90% and now trading at $55,555 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.64%, a decrease of 0.95% over the day.

Binance Coin (BNB), trading now at $447, was the star of the show jumping to the third place by market cap and soaring almost 10%.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $104.69 billion, increasing 0.69% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.82 billion, which makes an 0.94% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednsday 9 AM (GMT+3) October 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $55,555 Ethereum (ETH) $3,484 Binance Coin (BNB) $447 Cardano (ADA) $2.11 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.10 Solana (SOL) $147.58 Polkadot (DOT) $34.56 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.22

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.