Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Tumbles to $55K, BNB Soars 10 Percent

Published October 12th, 2021 - 12:21 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $104.69 billion, increasing 0.69% over the last day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Binance Coin (BNB), trading now at $447, was the star of the show jumping to the third place by market cap and soaring almost 10%.

 Bitcoin's (BTC) price decreased 1.90% and now trading at $55,555 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.64%, a decrease of 0.95% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $104.69 billion, increasing 0.69% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.82 billion, which makes an 0.94% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Wednsday 9 AM (GMT+3) October 13th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $55,555
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,484
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $447
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.11
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.10
  7. Solana (SOL) $147.58
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $34.56
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.22

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

