Crypto Prices Today: BTC Breaks Bellow $47K

Published January 4th, 2022 - 07:23 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.55%, a decrease of 0.87% over the day. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
As of Tuesday 9AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Today, the crypto markets are trading in the red zone with BTC is trading bellow $47k at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.55%, a decrease of 0.87% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.22 trillion, decreasing 0.99% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.23 billion, which makes a 42.24 increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

crypto chart

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $46,409

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,754
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $511.14
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $168.13
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.32
  7. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  8. Ripple (XRP) $0.8273
  9. Terra (LUNA) $88.49
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $29.92

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

