Crypto Prices Today: BTC Breaks Bellow $47K

Today, the crypto markets are trading in the red zone with BTC is trading bellow $47k at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.55%, a decrease of 0.87% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.22 trillion, decreasing 0.99% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.23 billion, which makes a 42.24 increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday 9AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin (BTC) $46,409 Ethereum (ETH) $3,754 Binance Coin (BNB) $511.14 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $168.13 Cardano (ADA) $1.32 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Ripple (XRP) $0.8273 Terra (LUNA) $88.49 Polkadot (DOT) $29.92

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.