Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominates the Market, Bitcoin Steady at $59K Levels

In less than 24 hours, red took over the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $59,193.65 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.21%, decreasing 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, increasing 1.31% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.22 billion, which makes a 10.79% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 9:11AM (GMT+3) November 21st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $59,193.65
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,377.65
- Binance Coin (BNB) $595.17
- Tether (USDT) $0.9996
- Solana (SOL) $213.85
- Cardano (ADA) $1.88
- Ripple (XRP) $1.08
- Polkadot (DOT) $41.36
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9991
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2301
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
