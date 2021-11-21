Crypto Prices Today: Red Dominates the Market, Bitcoin Steady at $59K Levels

In less than 24 hours, red took over the crypto market with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $59,193.65 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.21%, decreasing 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.65 trillion, increasing 1.31% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $103.22 billion, which makes a 10.79% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Sunday 9:11AM (GMT+3) November 21st, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $59,193.65 Ethereum (ETH) $4,377.65 Binance Coin (BNB) $595.17 Tether (USDT) $0.9996 Solana (SOL) $213.85 Cardano (ADA) $1.88 Ripple (XRP) $1.08 Polkadot (DOT) $41.36 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9991 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2301

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.