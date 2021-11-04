Crypto Prices Today: Solana Flips Tether As Top 4

The crypto prices today are still trading in the green. Solana continues to skyrocket surpassing those of many other cryptocurrencies. SOL price has surged almost 30 percent to 4th place by market cap at the time of writing.

Bitcoin (BTC) was slightly up 0.83%% to $62,467 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.06%, a decrease of 0.38% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.74 trillion, increasing 0.05% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $133.59 billion, which makes a 0.58% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Thursday 9AM (GMT+3) November 4th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $62,520 Ethereum (ETH) $4,559 Binance Coin (BNB) $558.29 Solana (SOL) $239.04 Tether (USDT) $1 Cardano (ADA) $2.04 Ripple (XRP) $1.22 Polkadot (DOT) $53.42 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26 USD Coin (USDC) $1

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.