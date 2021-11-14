Crypto Prices Today: Solana Soars, Bitcoin Stable After Soft Fork

The crypto prices today are in the green, however, Solana recovered almost 5 percent. while bitcoin is hovering around $64k resuming the strong week of rallies to new all-time highs.
Trading now at $64,969, Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.22%, decreasing 0.11% over the day after implementing the newest soft fork.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.83 trillion, increasing 1.61% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $94.68 billion, which makes a 18.46% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
Source: Coinmarketcap
As of Sunday 9AM (GMT+3) November 14th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $64,969
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,647
- Binance Coin (BNB) $646.06
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $236.88
- Cardano (ADA) $2.04
- Ripple (XRP) $1.19
- Polkadot (DOT) $46.92
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.26
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.999999
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
