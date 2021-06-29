Customer Surprises Waiter with $16,000 Tip!

The bill was $37.93 for two hot dogs with hot sauce, fries and drinks, and became $16,037.93 with the generous tip.

A customer, who ordered two hotdogs and fries in a restaurant in New Hampshire, left a very generous $16,000 tip when he finished.

At first, the waiter at Stumble Inn Bar & Grill, in Londonderry, didn't look at the check or notice the tip until the customer left, local TV WMUR reported.

The bill was $37.93 for two hot dogs with hot sauce, fries and drinks, and became $16,037.93 with the generous tip.

"The customer paid with a credit card and jokingly told the staff: 'Don't spend it all in one place," said Mike Zarella, who owns the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry.

When she saw the value of the tip, the employee on the cash counter commented: "Oh my God! Are you serious?" it was an unfamiliar gesture in a country where people tip 15 to 20% of the bill's value.

"I wanted you to you to have the money because you work hard," the anonymous generous customer said.