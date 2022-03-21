Detailed Review of Internet Use in 5 MENA Countries 2022

It is this time of the year again when we take a look at how people in our region have been using the internet. While it is interesting on an invidious level to see how millions of people interact with the growingly significant component of life, that is the internet network, information found in annual reports can serve a crucial role in shaping digital marketing campaigns for the next few months.

Having deep insights into internet routines people in each region around the world have, and their favorite means of communication throughout cyberspace can be a great contribution in prioritizing internet strategies, as we get to learn more about apps and services that attract the most users every year.

Using local reports for 2022, ones conducted by We Are Social and Kepios's Global Digital Insights, this article will walk you through some of the most interesting findings related to five countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Internet Trends in MENA 2022

- Use of the internet by the whole population: 97.9% (year on year change: +1.5%)

- Use of mobile phones: 115.3% (year on year change: +3.3%)

- Use of social media networks: 82.3% (year on year change: +5.4%)

- Most popular E-commerce platform: Haraj

- Most popular news outlet: Yahoo

- Most followed YouTube channel: Aboflah

- Most followed TikTok account: Mohammed al-Shamsi @iimeeto

- Ownership of smartphones of the population: 98.2%

- Use of laptop or desktop device: 54.3%

- Use of tablets: 29.0%

- Use of games consoles: 17.9%

- Use of wearable smartwatches: 25%

- Use of TV streaming devices: 7%

- Use of smart home devices: 6%

- Use of VR devices: 4.8%

- Most popular search engines:

Google: 96.6%

Bing: 2.06%

- Most visited websites:

1- Google

2- Yahoo

3- Twitter

4- Facebook

5- Bit.ly

6- Wikipedia

7- RT.com

8- Sabq.org

9- Haraj.com.sa

10. Koora.com

- Most used Social Media Platforms:

1- Whatsapp 87.4%

2- Instagram 78.1%

3- Twitter 71.9%

4- Snapchat 68.8%

5- TikTok 63.6%

6- Facebook 63.4%

7- Telegram 59.5%

8- Facebook Messenger 43.3%

9- Pinterest 26.4%

10- LinkedIn 24.5%

- Use of the internet by the whole population: 99% (year on year change: +1%)

- Use of mobile phones: 169.4% (year on year change: -0.1%)

- Use of social media networks: 106.1% (year on year change: +8.2%)

- Most popular E-commerce platform: Amazon.ae

- Most popular news outlet: Khaleej Times

- Most followed Instagram channel: HUDA KATTAN

- Most followed TikTok account: Desi Rock

- Ownership of smartphones of the population: 97.2%

- Use of laptop or desktop device: 61.4%

- Use of tablets: 38.8%

- Use of games consoles: 19.8%

- Use of wearable smartwatches: 31.7%

- Use of TV streaming devices: 15.3%

- Use of smart home devices: 9.7%

- Use of VR devices: 6.5%

- Most popular search engines:

1- Google 96.4%

2. Bing 2.4%

- Most visited websites:

1- Google

2- YouTube

3- Facebook

4- Khaleej Times

5- Wikipedia

6- Amazon.ae

7- Gulf News

8- Microsoft Online

9- Noon

10- Instagram

- Most used Social Media Platforms:

1- Whatsapp 87.4%

2- Facebook 81.6%

3- Instagram 77.5%

4- Facebook Messenger 65.3%

5- TikTok 59.7%

6- Twitter 51.7%

7- LinkedIn 44.9%

8- Snapchat 39.1%

9- Telegram 39%

10- Pinterest 29.4%

- Use of the internet by the whole population: 71.9% (year on year change: +1.9%)

- Use of mobile phones: 93.4% (year on year change: +1.9%)

- Use of social media networks: 48.9% (year on year change: +5%)

- Ownership of smartphones of the population: 94.5%

- Use of laptop or desktop device: 45.1%

- Use of tablets: 22.3%

- Use of games consoles: 13.5%

- Use of wearable smartwatches: 22.3%

- Use of TV streaming devices: 6.8%

- Use of smart home devices: 7.1%

- Use of VR devices: 5.3%

- Most popular search engines:

1- Google 97.7%

2- Bing 1.2%

- Most visited websites:

1- Google

2- Facebook

3- Bit.ly

4- YouTube

5- Youm7

6- FilGoal

7- YallaKora

8- Wikipedia

9- Masrawy

10- Elwatan News

- Most used Social Media Platforms:

1- Facebook 83.2%

2- Facebook Messenger 70.1%

3- Whatsapp 69.2%

4- Instagram 64.9%

5- TikTok 53.4%

6- Telegram 49%

7- Twitter 41.7%

8- Snapchat 37.5%

9- LinkedIn 21.9%

10- Pinterest 19.1%

- Use of the internet by the whole population: 89.3% (year on year change: unavailable)

- Use of mobile phones: 68.4% (year on year change: +1.2%)

- Use of social media networks: 75.2% (year on year change: 15.8%)

- Most popular search engines:

1- Google 95.9%

2- Bing 2.6%

3- Yahoo 1.01%

- Most visited websites:

1- Google

2- YouTube

3- Facebook

4- Live.com

5- Ya Sour

6- Amazon

7- Netflix

8- Office.com

9- Zoom.us

10- Instagram

- Use of the internet by the whole population: 84.1% (year on year change: +1.2%)

- Use of mobile phones: 129.3% (year on year change:+6.3%)

- Use of social media networks: 63.4% (year on year change: +8.2%)

- Most popular search engines:

1- Google: 97%

2- Bing: 1.78%

- Most visited websites:

1- Google

2- Facebook

3- YouTube

4- Kooora.com

5- Wikipedia

6- Hespress

7- Instagram

8- Blogspot.com

9- LE360.ma

10- Avito.ma

- Most used Social Media Platforms:

1- Facebook 90%

2- Whatsapp 88.8%

3- Instagram 79.2%

4- Facebook Messenger 64.5%

5- TikTok 49%

6- Telegram 38.2%

7- Snapchat 37%

8- Twitter 28.7%

9- Pinterest 27%

10- LinkedIn 21.9%