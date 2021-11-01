Netflix Inks Deal with Kuwait's NCIG to Launch MENA's First Scriptwriting Program

Kuwait-based National Creative Industries Group K.S.C.C (NCIG) has teamed up with American streaming service Netflix to launch MENA's first scriptwriting program.

Netflix in Kuwait

The partnership aims to deliver the 'NCIG TV Writers’ Lab 6x6, a program designed to incubate six writers from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and turn their ideas into market-ready pitch decks in six weeks with the ultimate goal of having each of the selected creators present their final projects to Netflix', according to the announcement.

Commenting on the signing, Sheika Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Chairperson, and CEO of NCIG said: “I am thrilled to announce the official launch of NCIG’s TV Writers’ Lab 6x6 in partnership with Netflix. This opportunity is a major stepping stone for our talented creators to nurture their craft in line with global industry standards, with the added potential of having their projects chosen for further development and production by the world’s largest SVOD.”

“The fact that Netflix has green-lit our Kuwait-based writers’ program, the first of its kind by the streamer in the Middle East, is both a nod to the country’s pioneering history in the TV production field, as well as a testament to Netflix’s commitment to talent development and to the creative potential of our regional storytellers”, she added.

Lately, the US streaming giant generated $900 million in value for the company from its latest global hit Squid Game, according to Bloomberg.