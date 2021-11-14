Dubai’s Second Airport to Welcome Passengers in May

Dubai World Central is poised to welcome passengers again in May next year after being shut down for two years amid the ongoing pandemic.

Dubai has two major airports, the Dubai International Airport (DXB or OMDB) and the Dubai World Central or the Al Maktoum International (DWC or OMDW).

Chief Executive Officer Paul Griffiths said at the Dubai Airshow 2021:

“We’ve got to do some work on the runway at Dubai International Airport and with the reduction in capacity we’ll start to move operations back to DWC. But it’s really determined by the recovery of traffic overall.”

Starting May 2021, major airlines including Wizz Air, some FlyDubai operations and a few Russian airlines will return to DWC, however, Emirates will continue to operate passenger flights from Dubai International Airport.

Back for its 17th edition, Dubai Airshow 2021 is this year's only live and in-person aerospace event that features the world’s most advanced aircraft on the ground and in the air.

The IAI aims to expand its strategic partnerships in the region and boost relations with local companies like UAE’s Etihad Engineering and on aircraft maintenance with Bahrain’s Gulf Air, amongst others.

This year, for the first time ever, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a world-class aerospace and defense company, will participate in the Airshow at Booth 300.