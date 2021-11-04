Israel to Participate in Dubai Airshow 2021

Back for its 17th edition, Dubai Airshow 2021 is this year's only live and in-person aerospace event that features the world’s most advanced aircraft on the ground and in the air.

This year, for the first time ever, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a world-class aerospace and defense company, will participate in the Airshow at Booth 300.

The IAI aims to expand its strategic partnerships in the region and boost relations with local companies like UAE’s Etihad Engineering and on aircraft maintenance with Bahrain’s Gulf Air, amongst others. IAI CEO and President Boaz Levy commented:

“A year after the signing of the Abraham Accords, IAI is thrilled to participate in the Dubai Airshow and to broaden cooperation with business partners in the Gulf region. Already in the last year, IAI exhibited in Dubai CyberTech and in IAC Dubai, sharing our innovative cyber and space solutions. We believe that there are countless opportunities to work together, share our knowledge, and develop new defense and civilian solutions with our partners in the UAE and broader Gulf region, and together, to create a brighter future.” Also Read Israel, UAE to Collaborate on New Space Mission

Gathering over 1,200 exhibitors, representatives from 148 countries, 80+ startups, 40% decision-makers in attendance, and 20+ country pavilions, the show will be held from 14th - 18th November 2021 at the Dubai World Central (DWC).

The event will showcase several new and flagship commercials, military, and private aircraft models from elite exhibitors, including Airbus, Boeing, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, and UAE Air Force.