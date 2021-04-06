Dubai: AR-Powered App Guides Tourist on COVID-19 Risks

Epic Realty, an AR-powered travel application, designed to help tourists & locals navigate the city of Dubai safely and in a time-efficient manner has officially launched from Modus Capital’s Venture Studio, and is now available for download on Apple iOS and Android devices.

Conceptualised in the UAE, Epic Reality acts as a city guide that provides real-time updates on the city's safe and risk zones, as well as critical information related to Covid-19 health precautions, including social distance practices, facial wear dress code policies, seating capacity, temperature checks, and the relative exposure risk based on indoor vs. outdoor activities etc. The score is compiled from the most up-to-date international data sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and run through a proprietary algorithm to produce a Covid-19 Risk Score.



Users can browse a listing of fun engaging activities, events, travel tours, sightseeing spots, restaurants, bars, cafés—and learn about each venue or activity's health measures to ensure a safe travel experience during their stay in Dubai.



Ahmad Daneshvar, Epic Reality Co-Founder, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to allow travellers to enjoy Dubai in a safe and risk-free environment by helping them stay well-informed of the city's health & safety measures. We want to provide travellers—and locals alike—with essential information on how to get around Dubai during the pandemic when health and safety concerns are top of mind.”



“The application has been developed with an intuitive design and user-friendly interface that promises to give users timely information and provide significant assistance during the pandemic.” added Co-Founder, Daniel Ashtari.



One of Modus’ core focuses is to create and support companies that are socially impactful, hence their partnering with the Epic Reality team to build the product and bring it to market.



The Modus Studio partners with subject matter expert founders and supports them in building problem-solving products bringing them to market and to early commercialisation.



Modus began collaborating with Epic Reality operationally supporting a launch of their app targeted for early 2020. With the onset of the Covid pandemic, they collectively reset and adjusted their product and approach to both maintain the original vision of the founders while adapting to the travel & tourism industry in the new Covid normal world.



"Epic Reality will enable tourists and locals to discover and book activities in a well-informed and safe manner," said Kareem Elsirafy, Managing Partner at Modus Capital. "We will be living in a Covid world for quite some time and with everyone eager to travel out of work necessity or leisure, the app will help millions of people travel safely and efficiently, from planning ahead to the arrival at their destination. Epic Reality will help us in the transition back to travel and leisure normalcy leveraging the most current international data and safety metrics."



The app includes a variety of features and functions in addition to the Covid-19 Risk Score including a pre-booking feature that allows users to browse a wide range of activities, places of interest, events, sightseeing spots, etc. — and save it for later booking. Lastly, the one-shop travel app uses AR technology, allowing users to rotate 360 degrees to explore everything hidden around them and receive personalised content based on their location and engagement. Epic Reality uses augmented reality to display the latitude, distance, and altitude of any locale. By simply hovering over a location with your smartphone camera, a user can look up information on their destination and points of interest.



The app has currently launched only in Dubai, with a rollout for the rest of the UAE already in the pipeline. Epic Reality intends to cover additional major cities throughout MENA, the US, and Europe, enabling travellers to plan trips in a safe and timely manner.