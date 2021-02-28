  1. Home
Published February 28th, 2021 - 09:52 GMT
UAE: Vaccinated for COVID? Get Free Meals at 2 Eateries
People can either opt for dine-in or take away. The main course starts at Dh35. Both the restaurants operate at Galleria Mall and will be open from 12 noon. (Shutterstock)
One-day offer will see 100 fully vaccinated people get free meals.
Two restaurants at a mall in Abu Dhabi will be offering free meals to customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

 

Royal Orchid and Bombay Canteen will serve free food for up to Dh40, which is good enough for a main course. The one-day offer on Sunday, February 28, is on a first-come-first-serve basis and for the first 50 customers at each restaurant.

“We are taking a small step to encourage people who have supported the government’s campaign and got themselves vaccinated. So, people who are fully vaccinated, i.e., those who have taken their second dose, will get food items up to Dh40 for free.

"They have to show some proof, which could be either Al Hosn app or the vaccine card from the hospital. We have included vaccine card as proof as many people wouldn’t have reached 28 days to have the special icon on Al Hosn app,” said Anisha Varma, creative director, Royal Orchid Group in Abu Dhabi.

People can either opt for dine-in or take away. The main course starts at Dh35. Both the restaurants operate at Galleria Mall and will be open from 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the UAE has offered 81,790 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 6.01 million doses.

