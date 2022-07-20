Dubai Chamber of Commerce Members’ Exports Grow by 17.8 in H1 2022

The Dubai Chamber members' exports and re-exports surged to AED129.4 billion during H1 2022, marking a 17.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The number of certificates of origin issued also rose 8.9 percent year on year to exceed 357,000.

The growth momentum reflects the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to expand and improve its services that are designed to facilitate Dubai’s trade with other markets and enhance the competitiveness of the private sector, as well as new initiatives launched under the new Dubai Chambers strategy.

Commenting on the latest performance figures, Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, said that Dubai International Chamber’s representative offices played a crucial role in supporting the growth of members' exports as these offices identify high-potential trade opportunities in promising markets, in addition to Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s smart services and expanded efforts to promote Dubai as a preferred business hub in the global arena.

He reiterated Dubai Chambers’ strong commitment to achieving the goals of the Dubai Foreign Trade Plan announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to AED2 trillion by 2026, adding that newly launched initiatives such as Dubai Global are expected to fast track progress towards achieving this target.

He added that 2022 is forecast to be a record and exceptional year for member companies trade performance as the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy align their efforts and implement a focused approach to supporting Dubai’s business community and cementing its position as a global trade hub.