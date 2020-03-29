Dubai: Emirates Airline Warns of Fake Emails Offering Refund on Cancelled Flights

Dubai's flagship airline Emirates has warned of fake emails offering customers a refund on cancelled flights.



"We've been alerted to recent email phishing attacks that contain the subject 'Your flight is cancelled: collect your refund'. These are not emails sent from Emirates," the airline said.



"Please be careful to protect your personal information and don't respond or click on links in such emails. The easiest way to detect a fake email is to look at the email address it was sent from. All official emails from Emirates are sent from one of these two email addresses: emirates@e.emirates.email or do-not-reply@emirates.email," the airline added.



According to the UAE government's directive, the airline has temporarily suspended all passenger services from March 25, 2020 in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic across the world that has resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights globally and several countries halting all passenger flights on a temporary basis.



"We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our customers and travellers. These measures are in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, and we hope to resume services as soon as feasible," the airline earlier said.