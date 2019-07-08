Dubai Explores Cooperation Opportunities With Brunei

Published July 8th, 2019 - 08:14 GMT
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer with a high-level delegation from the Brunei Ministry of Energy, Manpower, and Industry, MEMI.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer with a high-level delegation from the Brunei Ministry of Energy, Manpower, and Industry, MEMI. (BNA)
Highlights
The two sides discussed ways to work together and exchange experiences and practices to enhance Dubai's position as a global hub for trade
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has received a high-level delegation from the Brunei Ministry of Energy, Manpower, and Industry, MEMI, at the DEWA’s Sustainable Building in Al Quoz.

The two sides discussed ways to work together and exchange experiences and practices to enhance Dubai's position as a global hub for trade, finance, tourism, and in developing the green economy, UAE News Agency (WAM) reported.

Al Tayer welcomed the Bruneian delegation, led by Dr. Mat Suny Hussein, Minister of Energy, Manpower, and Industry, and emphasised the importance of expanding joint cooperation. Al Tayer also spoke about the DEWA and Brunei’s companies sharing expertise, experiences and the best practices in energy and water sustainability to further develop these areas and benefit from their shared experiences.

Al Tayer presented DEWA’s latest projects and local and international achievements, and its role in promoting sustainable development in Dubai. He also briefed the visiting delegation on DEWA’s projects, initiatives, and plans to achieve the vision of the leadership to transform Dubai into a global centre for clean energy and green economy, as well as the global trends for the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Al Tayer and the visiting delegation also toured the various sections of the sustainable building, including the green spaces on its roof and the photovoltaic solar panels that are used to supply the building with solar power.

The Minister praised DEWA’s efforts and expressed his country's interest in participating in DEWA’s leading projects in clean and renewable energy and water, praising the bilateral relations between the two countries and DEWA’s efforts in achieving sustainable development in the emirate.

