Dubai Firms Required to be Listed on Local Bourses Before Listing Abroad

Dubai has issued new guidelines for the listing of local companies, asking them to list sell shares first in the local stock market and before going for a secondary listing in a foreign stock exchange.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (3) of 2021 pertaining to the listing of joint-stock companies in securities exchanges in Dubai.

Companies listed on Nasdaq Dubai trade in the US dollar while firms listed on the DFM trade in local currency.

The decree said foreign companies established and licensed outside the country with branches, assets and activities in Dubai can also list their shares in local markets as either a primary or secondary listing, according to the rules and regulations of the local securities exchange.