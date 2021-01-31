Are Families Eligible for Emirati Passports too?

Highlights
Investors, specialised talents are among those who can get citizenship.
The UAE announced a game-changing law on Saturday, opening a path to citizenship for select foreigners.
Investors, specialised talents, and professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, and authors are eligible to get citizenship.
But does the law give the provision for citizenship to the families of the selected foreigners?
According to the UAE Government, the spouse and children of those who acquire the citizenship are eligible to receive the Emirati passport as well.
The amendments allow dual citizenship — which means those selected as part of the scheme can retain their current nationality.
