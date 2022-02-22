Dubai International Airport Remains World’s Busiest International Airport for 8th Year

Dubai International airport (DXB) retains the world’s busiest airport title by for the eighth consecutive year with over 29 million passengers shuttling through the global gateway in 2021.

Last year’s figure represents a 12% increase in traffic at DXB compared to 2020, which had recorded nearly 26 million travellers.

It's worth noting that Dubai International Airport welcomed a record number of new airlines connecting Dubai to new destinations and joined the rest of the city in creating a warm welcome for millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai.

Although the airport’s annual traffic exceeded forecasts for the year by more than half a million passengers, the figure is nowhere near the pre-pandemic milestone of 86.4 million in annual traffic logged by the airport in 2019.

The largest share of traffic to Dubai came from India, with 4.2 million travellers, followed by Pakistan, with 1.8 million travellers last year.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said DXB forecasts 57 million travellers to come through the airport in 2022, and a full recovery to pre-pandemic figures by 2024.