Dubai Launches "Dubai Collection" to Enrich the Artistic Scene in UAE

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has announced the launch of the Dubai Collection, an innovative initiative to collect, promote and exhibit artworks that convey the spirit of the emirate.



Developed with the aim of enriching Dubai’s artistic landscape, documenting its history and consolidating its position as a global cultural hub, the Dubai Collection will bring together key stakeholders in the sector to create a unique platform for developing the emirate’s art community and its creative economy, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The initiative is developed under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, said, "At Dubai Culture, we are eager to realize the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed by launching initiatives that genuinely empower the local cultural community and contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s ambition to be a leading global creative hub and cultural destination.

"The Dubai Collection is a tangible step in that direction, reaffirming our commitment to helping artists, designers, and creatives of all types to actualize their aspirations in Dubai."

Shaikha Latifa also thanked HH Sheikh Mohammed for lending his personal private collection to the initiative, noting that the gesture will encourage the community to contribute towards creating this unique collection of artworks and invite active, positive engagement from individuals and institutions alike.

The first initiative of its kind, Dubai Collection, which was developed in collaboration between Dubai Culture and Art Dubai, features an innovative system for sourcing, managing and governing the emirate’s art collection. Public and private entities, as well as individuals are invited to contribute to the Dubai Collection by either acquiring artworks for loaning to the collection or lending artworks from their own collections. Contributors will be recognized as ‘patrons’ and maintain full ownership of their loaned artworks.

By encouraging patrons to display art loaned by them to the Dubai Collection at publicly accessible venues, the initiative seeks to transform the emirate into a city-wide museum and bring the community closer to art and artists. Patrons are also invited to lend their artworks to the Dubai Collection to be displayed at curated temporary exhibitions both in Dubai and across the world.

Operating under the auspices of the government, the Dubai Collection will be implemented in partnership with the private sector and individual collectors. Featuring some of the finest modern and contemporary art bearing a connection to Dubai, the Collection will highlight the emirate’s heritage and its progressive, cosmopolitan spirit.

The initiative aims to nurture the development of both emerging and professional artists. Furthermore, it seeks to provide them with sustainable streams of remuneration for their creative work. The program will connect promising artists with sponsors and creative professionals and build a network of talent both within the country and around the world. It will also feature a year-round publicity campaign to promote the work of UAE artists and the galleries that exhibit them.

The Dubai Collection will be governed by a Steering Committee chaired by Shaikha Latifa who will be tasked with ensuring the Dubai Collection’s activities are aligned with its goals and maintain the highest international standards.