Dubai's Ruler Appoints Committee to Resolve Majid Al Futtaim's Inheritance Issues

Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has appointed a judicial committee to resolve a family dispute among the heirs of the deceased Majid Al Futtaim, founder of the conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, The Financial Times reported.

According to the FT, there have been reports of conflict among the founder’s ten heirs.

“There is a Special Judicial Committee whose role is to adjudicate potential legal disputes related to Mr. Majid’s estate and inheritance issues,” the company said in a statement. The committee won’t “oversee the company or its business,” it said.

“As we work through this transition, our businesses are continuing their operations as normal,” Majid Al Futtaim said.

Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC (MAF) is a Dubai-based property, retail and leisure conglomerate that was founded by the late Majid Al Futtaim in 1992.