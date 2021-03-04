  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Egypt Receives $400 Million from EBRD in Support of Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance Sy…

Egypt Receives $400 Million from EBRD in Support of Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance System

Published March 4th, 2021 - 03:00 GMT
Egypt Receives $400 Million from EBRD in Support of Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance System
The first phase of UHIS covers Aswan, Ismailia, Luxor, Port Said, South Sinai, and Suez. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
UHIS follows Egypt’s pathway toward achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and improving the health outcomes of its citizens.
Egypt’s cabinet approves the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) finance of $400 million (EGP 6.267 billion) to support Egypt’s transformational Universal Health Insurance System (UHIS), Al Borsa News reported.
 

UHIS follows Egypt’s pathway toward achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and improving the health outcomes of its citizens.

The first phase of UHIS covers Aswan, Ismailia, Luxor, Port Said, South Sinai, and Suez.

The project will support the government to put in place the building blocks of the UHIS; to roll the system out in phase one, and to offer temporary financial protection to the most vulnerable across the country to protect them from high out-of-pocket health expenditures resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Egypt Inks Contract with Samsung to Localize Tablets Industry
Egypt Becomes First MENA Country to Launch Closing the Gender Gap Accelerator with WEF
Egypt: Central Bank Offers $820 Million Worth of Treasury Bonds
Tags:EgyptEBRD

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...