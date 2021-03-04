Egypt Receives $400 Million from EBRD in Support of Egypt’s Universal Health Insurance System

UHIS follows Egypt’s pathway toward achieving universal health coverage (UHC) and improving the health outcomes of its citizens.

The first phase of UHIS covers Aswan, Ismailia, Luxor, Port Said, South Sinai, and Suez.

The project will support the government to put in place the building blocks of the UHIS; to roll the system out in phase one, and to offer temporary financial protection to the most vulnerable across the country to protect them from high out-of-pocket health expenditures resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.