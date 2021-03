Under the deal, Samsung will establish a new factory worth $30 million (EGP470 million) in Beni Suef.

Egypt signed a contract with Samsung to localize the tablet industry for the development of the secondary education system, Al Borsa News reported.

The new factory will provide more than 500 job opportunities and will train up to 1,000 students.

The agreement also includes updating the tablet model T505N model, instead of the older T585 version, a move to improve the technical specifications according to the latest technology currently available.

Samsung is also committed to providing technical support and maintenance through 45 maintenance centers across Egypt for a period of 36 months from the delivery date.