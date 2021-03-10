Egypt: Annual Inflation Remains the Same in February

The consumer price index signaled 110.3 points in February 2021, up by 0.1% from January when it recorded 4.8%.

The monthly rise was mainly caused by an increase of 1.6% in the alcohol and tobacco basket. This was despite a decline of 2.5% in the vegetable basket.

The annual urban inflation meanwhile accelerated to 4.5% in February, marking the highest rate in two months, Bloomberg cited official divs.

The Central Bank of Egypt will be revealing the next interest-rate decision on March 18th. Authorities have set an inflation target of 7%, plus or minus 2%, for the fourth quarter of 2022.