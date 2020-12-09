Egypt Completes 37 Energy Projects worth $27.4 Billion within 2 Years

Egypt has completed 37 development projects, in the petroleum and mineral wealth sector, at an investment of EGP431.3 billion ($27.4 billion) in the last two years, 18 of which in the financial year 2019-20, said a senior government official.

On the geographical distribution of finished projects, Dr Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development explained that the lake has exported the rest of the provinces in terms of project cost, with 5 projects costing EGP16.4 billion, followed by Suez, with 5 projects costing EGP7.4 billions.

Then Alexandria with two projects, at a cost of EGP3.9 billion, and north Sinai, with two projects, at a cost of EGP1.7 billion, and Kafr El Sheikh with two projects, at a cost of EGP1.4 billion, Assiut and Qaloubia Dakahlia, Bani Suef, Port Said, Red Sea and Matrouh, with one project in each governorate, at a total cost of EGP343.3 billion, plus 14 joint projects between more than one governorate, at a total cost of EGP57.3 billion.

The report of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development Projects highlighted the development impact of finished projects in the oil and mineral wealth sector over the past two years, pointing out that 20 lines of oil, gas and petroleum transportation have been completed, replenished and renewed. How much, as well as the construction of 14 petroleum products storage warehouse, card 196,000 sq m.

The total production of crude oil, condensers and cooker also reached 63 million tons, 4562 billion feet 3 natural gas, 8.2 million tons of petrochemical products and 14.5 million tons of mining materials and products.

The report added that 41.4 million cylinders were replaced with natural gas, and gas was delivered to 141 new regions in 22 governorates, as well as natural gas delivery to 2.3 million housing units, and 3,661 commercial consumer, 94 factories, and 74,600 cars transferred to work with natural gas.