Egypt Reveals $460 Million Ring Road Development Project

Egypt's Ministry of Transport has announced that development and maintenance works of the Ring Road are being implemented at a total cost of E£7.3 billion ($460 million), said a report by Arab Finance Brokerage Company.

The scope of work includes the development of a 106-km long area from Al Mariottia to Autostrad besides a 30 percent expansion of Autostrad Bridge, it stated.

The government also plans to introduce Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in specific lanes as part of the project, it added.