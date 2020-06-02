Egypt Reveals $460 Million Ring Road Development Project

Highlights
The government also plans to introduce Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in specific lanes as part of the project, it added.
Egypt's Ministry of Transport has announced that development and maintenance works of the Ring Road are being implemented at a total cost of E£7.3 billion ($460 million), said a report by Arab Finance Brokerage Company.
The scope of work includes the development of a 106-km long area from Al Mariottia to Autostrad besides a 30 percent expansion of Autostrad Bridge, it stated.
