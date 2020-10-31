Egypt, Sudan to Establish Railway Network

Egypt’s Ministry of Transport signed a cooperation agreement with its Sudanese counterpart to build a railway network connecting Aswan with Wadi Halfa, according to an official statement.

The development will be jointly funded by the two African countries as well as the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

The two sides, in addition, discussed a potential road project linking Egypt and Chad through Sudan. This development would serve as a gateway for trade between the North African country and other African nations, the statement noted.

Last month, the Egyptian Cabinet agreed to establish a joint stock company with the Sudanese government, as part of the mutual cooperation between the two states.

Meanwhile in August, Egypt inaugurated a medical center in South Sudan.