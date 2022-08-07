Egypt: Suez Canal Registers Highest Daily Traffic Rate

A record of 89 ships carrying a total net tonnage of 5.2 million tonnes passed through Egypt's Suez Canal in both directions on Saturday, the highest daily traffic rate in the international waterway's history, stated Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie.

Today, 44 ships passed through the canal from the north with a net tonnage of three million tonnes, while 45 ships crossed from the south with a net tonnage of 2.2 million tonnes, Rabie added in his statement.