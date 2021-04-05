Egypt: Women Represent 13 Percent of Company's Board Seats

Women represented only 13% of board seats in Egypt’s companies in 2020, accounting for 714 seats, according to the Women on Boards Observatory annual report.

More than 75% of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) listed companies have at least one woman on their boards by the end of 2020, 46.5% higher when compared to 2019.

The Egyptian Media Production City topped the list with the highest number of women on its board with 7 out 16 board seats.

Marine and Oil Services came in second place with 6 women out of a 14-member board.

The real estate sector appears to be with the most women board members with 34 women sitting on boards of listed companies.

This makes up 6% of the total board members in the sector.

“320 women in EGX-listed companies, 50 women in banks, 95 women in public enterprise companies and 480 women in FRA companies are needed to join boards until 2030,” the report highlighted.

The observatory, which was founded in 2017 by the AUC School of Business, monitors the number of women on boards of companies listed on the Egyptian Exchange, companies regulated and registered with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), Public Enterprises Ministry companies and banks.