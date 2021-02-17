Egypt: Yearly Unemployment Rate Down 0.8 Percent

The October-December 2020 rate came slightly down by 0.1% from the previous quarter when the unemployment rate scored 7.3%.

There were 2.16 million jobless citizens during Q4 2020, compared with 2.06 million in the July-September period of the same year.

Egypt’s overall workforce, both employed and unemployed, reached 29.96 million in the October-December period last year.

CAPMAS attributed the deterioration in the number of the jobless to the resumption of daily activities following the partial lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.