Egypt: Yearly Unemployment Rate Down 0.8 Percent

Published February 17th, 2021 - 09:30 GMT
Egypt’s overall workforce, both employed and unemployed, reached 29.96 million in the October-December period last year. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The October-December 2020 rate came slightly down by 0.1% from the previous quarter, when the unemployment rate scored 7.3%.
Egypt’s unemployment rate registered a marginal decline of 0.8% Year on Year to 7.2% during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) revealed.

 

The October-December 2020 rate came slightly down by 0.1% from the previous quarter when the unemployment rate scored 7.3%.

There were 2.16 million jobless citizens during Q4 2020, compared with 2.06 million in the July-September period of the same year.

Egypt’s overall workforce, both employed and unemployed, reached 29.96 million in the October-December period last year.

CAPMAS attributed the deterioration in the number of the jobless to the resumption of daily activities following the partial lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved.

