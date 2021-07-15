  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Egypt's Elmenus Raises $10 Million In Funding

Egypt's Elmenus Raises $10 Million In Funding

Published July 15th, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
Egypt's Elmenus Raises $10 Million In Funding
The funding marks the first investment in the region by New York-based hedge fund Luxor Capital Group. (Twitter)
Elmenus, Egypt’s largest food ordering platform, has raised $10 million in new funding.
 

Founded in 2018 and with about 1.5 million monthly users, the new funding round was led by Egyptian firms Fawry Group and Marakez, and the US-based Luxor Capital Group.

Also ReadStartup of the Week: Salalem - Your Stairway to A Ready WorkforceStartup of the Week: Salalem - Your Stairway to A Ready Workforce

“The Egyptian food space has high growth potential, with technology disrupting the status quo as customers’ needs in food service provision rapidly change,” Ashraf Sabry, CEO of Fawry, said in a press statement.

The funding marks the first investment in the region by New York-based hedge fund Luxor Capital Group, which has $11 billion of assets under management. Some of its other global investments include India’s Zomato, Germany’s Delivery Hero and Spain’s Glovo.

Elmenus aims to reach 12,000 restaurants and scale its business to cover 20 Egyptian cities by the end of 2021.

Also ReadStartup of the Week: Salalem - Your Stairway to A Ready WorkforceStartup of the Week: JustClean - Redefining the Laundry Experience in the GCC
Tags:ElmenusEgyptStartup

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...