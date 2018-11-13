Emirates Announces Special Fares to Mark UAE National Day

Travellers can 'fly better' with Emirates and enjoy a stress-free experience before boarding their flight with Home Check-in. (File/ Photo)

Dubai's flag carrier Emirates is offering special fares in the UAE to over 20 global destinations in its network. Passengers can now take advantage of the upcoming UAE National Day long weekend and plan a short holiday getaway, or visit family and friends back home, within Emirates' vast network.

The offer applies to bookings made today (Monday, November 12) until November 22, 2018 for travel until July 31, 2019.

Economy Class passengers can enjoy fares to Colombo starting at Dh1,495, London starting at 2,665, Seychelles starting at Dh2,935, Cape Town starting at Dh3,635, Bangkok starting at Dh2,305, Beirut starting at Dh1,065 and Milan starting at Dh3,005.

Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to Colombo starting at Dh3,775, London starting at Dh13,675, Seychelles starting at Dh8,515, Cape Town starting at Dh5,835, Bangkok starting at Dh11,205, Beirut starting at Dh6,125 and Milan starting at Dh16,265.

Travellers can also book with Emirates Holidays and enjoy a five-star holiday experience for an additional spend starting at D725 per person, exclusive of the airfare.

Travellers can 'fly better' with Emirates and enjoy a stress-free experience before boarding their flight with Home Check-in.

Passengers on Emirates flight can enjoy the airline's award winning in-flight entertainment system with up to 3,500 channels and up to 20Mb complimentary on-board Wi-Fi, as well as regionally inspired meals on-board prepared by award-winning chefs.