Emirates Goes the Extra Mile With Diamond-Encrusted Plane
The photo is the artwork of Sara Shakeel, formerly a dentist and now a crystal artist. (KhT)
Dubai's flagship airline Emirates is known for going the extra mile. Whether it's an airline safety demonstration in the middle of packed stadiums across the world, or a desi dance to celebrate Diwali, the airline knows how to make heads turn.
And this new photo is doing just that. With sunglasses on.
A photo shared by the airline on its social media handle shows the Emirates 'Bling' 777, an aircraft covered head to toe... err... nose to rudder, with diamonds.
Read More
Emirates Announces Special Fares to Mark UAE National Day
Fancy a High-Flying Job With Emirates? Here's How to Apply
The photo is the artwork of Sara Shakeel, formerly a dentist and now a crystal artist.
The photo has received over 380,000 likes on the Emirates Instagram handle.
Shakheel had posted her bedazzling creation on Tuesday and it turned out that Emirates liked the image so much that the airline asked for permission to repost it and upgraded her flight from Pakistan to Milan.
The crystal artist creates her artworks by doctoring pictures, superimposing images of crystals, diamonds and sparkly dust on everything from coffee cups to subway trains and even cats' paws.
The image created quite an excitement online with one social media writing: 'Booked an Emirates flight this morning. Full of expectations now', to which Emirates replied with a smiling emoji: 'Hi [passenger], we look forward to welcoming you on board soon'.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Snapchat gets a re-brand with launch of Spectacles camera-sunglasses
- Iconic Palmyra arch replica unveiled in London
- Toyota proves popular in Arabia, especially with Daesh
- Jordan's Wadi Rum: One of '50 Greatest Adventures' for your bucket list
- Worldwide weapons: Who are the biggest arms importers and exporters?
RELATED ARTICLES
- Etihad Airways goes the extra mile: Plane stops takeoff to allow family to disembark, see dying grandson
- Emirates Goes The Extra Mile To Help Businesses
- Emirates Airlines to Include Two Cargo Planes in Order for Planned Airbus
- Crisis on the ground, caviar in the air — the Middle East offers luxury at 30,000 feet
- Emirates purchases at Dubai Airshow projected as 'biggest news item of the year'