  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Emirates Seeks to Recruit 3,000 Cabin Crew

Emirates Seeks to Recruit 3,000 Cabin Crew

Published September 16th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Emirates Seeks to Recruit 3,000 Cabin Crew
Emirate Dubai-based staff returned to offices on September 12. (Emirates)
Highlights
Candidates who want to join Emirates can submit applications at emiratesgroupcareers.com.

Emirates Airline is looking to recruit 3,000 Cabin Crew and 500 airport services employees as the Dubai-based carrier seeks to amp up its UAE operations over the next six months.

Also ReadThe MENA Aviation Race: Emirates Airlines vs Qatar AirwaysThe MENA Aviation Race: Emirates Airlines vs Qatar Airways

Candidates who want to join Emirates can submit applications at emiratesgroupcareers.com.

Emirate Dubai-based staff returned to offices on September 12.

Also ReadThe MENA Aviation Race: Emirates Airlines vs Qatar AirwaysUAE's Emirates Inks Codeshare Agreement with Brazil's Azul

Emirates Airlines is offering complimentary Expo 2020 day passes (worth $26) to passengers flying to Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Travelers who have a six-hour layover connection with Dubai are also eligible to this offer. This offer is applicable to tickets purchased in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class and extends to tickets booked through Emirates for flights on flydubai.

Tags:Emirates Airline

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...