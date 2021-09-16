Emirates Seeks to Recruit 3,000 Cabin Crew

Emirates Airline is looking to recruit 3,000 Cabin Crew and 500 airport services employees as the Dubai-based carrier seeks to amp up its UAE operations over the next six months.

To support our planned ramp-up of operations, we’re recruiting 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join our Dubai hub. To find out more about the roles and to submit your application, visit: https://t.co/32H64nn3oQ

Candidates who want to join Emirates can submit applications at emiratesgroupcareers.com.

Emirate Dubai-based staff returned to offices on September 12.

Emirates Airlines is offering complimentary Expo 2020 day passes (worth $26) to passengers flying to Dubai between October 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.

Travelers who have a six-hour layover connection with Dubai are also eligible to this offer. This offer is applicable to tickets purchased in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class and extends to tickets booked through Emirates for flights on flydubai.