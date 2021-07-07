EV Lab Partners with Majid Al Futtaim to Launch Special EV Pop-Ups In Dubai

EV Lab has announced that it will launch special EV pop-ups during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2021, in partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, to bring electric vehicles closer to the community and encourage residents to embrace the clean transport movement.

DSS will serve as a strong platform for EV Lab to highlight the value that electric vehicles bring to users, and the community, in addition to providing a detailed view of the new EVs available to help drive awareness.

The first EV Lab pop-up, as part of DSS 2021, will be held at the Mall of the Emirates from July 7-17, followed by a second showcase at Mirdif City Centre from August 15-24. The dedicated pop-ups will feature models of EV cars including the Tesla Model 3, Mercedes EQC, MG ZS EV, among others which the community will be able to test drive. EV Lab experts will take visitors through the features and value-additions offered by each of the models.

The pop-ups by EV Lab will complement the ongoing initiatives by the UAE government to promote clean transport. For example, the Roads and Transport Authority has announced that EVs in Dubai will get access to free parking in designated slots and a free Salik tag.

In addition to cutting emissions by a quarter by 2030 and promote energy sector diversification in line with the UAE Clean Energy Agenda 2050, several new initiatives have been introduced to encourage the use of EVs. Majid Al Futtaim’s partnership with EV Lab will help bring EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Mercedes EQC for customers to interact with.

Kevin Chalhoub, founder and CEO at EV Lab, said: “Through our participation at Dubai Summer Surprises, we are highlighting the long-term value of switching to electric vehicles so that the community can learn more about the benefits EVs have to offer and experience the excitement of test-driving them. This will also serve as a way to create awareness around the concept ahead of Expo 2020 as the UAE focuses on working towards achieving net zero carbon emissions. For EV manufacturers and dealers, this is a great opportunity to engage with potential customers as well as to strengthen their brand visibility.”

Fuad Sharaf, MD for UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, stated: “With less than 100 days until Expo2020 welcomes the world to its six-month mega event, we at Majid Al Futtaim, are excited to help build momentum to raise awareness about the future of mobility. There is no better way to raise awareness other than having people experience what electric vehicles can offer. Sustainability is an important pillar at Majid Al Futtaim, and one way to raise public awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles is to engage our customers by offering test drives and face-to-face learning experiences led by experts.”