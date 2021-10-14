Facebook to Block Content That Sexually Harasses Celebrities

Facebook has updated its bullying and harassment policies and will ban sexually explicit comments on celebrities' posts that attack them.

The social media giant has also announced that it will block and disable any profiles, pages, groups, or events dedicated to sexualizing public figures, including celebrities, politicians, and content creators, according to a blog post.

Facebook Fights Sexual Harassment

The new policy that aims at providing more protections for public figures also bans sexualized photoshops and drawings and any degrading content that attacks through negative physical descriptions that are tagged to, mention, or posted on the public figure’s account, or depicting individuals in the process of bodily functions.

Recently, Facebook has announced a set of new control features for parents to supervise what their teens and children are viewing online on their platforms including Instagram.

The features will include 'prompting teens to take a break using its photo-sharing app Instagram, and "nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being', AP reported.