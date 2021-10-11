Facebook Rolls Out New Controls Features for Kids

  1. Home
Published October 11th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
The features will include 'prompting teens to take a break using its photo-sharing app Instagram, and "nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being'. (Shutterstock)
This move comes amid the wave of backlash from parents, users, and policymakers.

Facebook has announced a set of new control features for parents to supervise what their teens and children are viewing online on their platforms including Instagram.

Children's Safety on Facebook

The features will include 'prompting teens to take a break using its photo-sharing app Instagram, and "nudging" teens if they are repeatedly looking at the same content that's not conducive to their well-being', AP reported.

Facebook

This move comes amid the wave of backlash from parents, users, and policymakers in the wake of a series of top-secret documents released by a whistleblower and her recent testimony that Facebook's platforms intentionally harm children.

The leaked documents showed that 32% of girls surveyed on Instagram reported that when they felt bad about their bodies which hint that this is the reason behind the sudden halt of the Instagram kids app. The most shocking revelation was the fact that Facebook’s algorithm is designed to intentionally make users angry by showing them things that upsets them.

Back in September, Facebook has announced the pause of the Instagram Kids app project amid widespread backlash from US lawmakers, activists, and parents following criticism from 44 state attorneys arguing that a platform dedicated to kids is not a good idea.

